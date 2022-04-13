General Dynamics (GD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed at $243.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.95 billion, down 4.65% from the year-ago period.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $39.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.85% and +2.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.96, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GD has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.