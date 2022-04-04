General Dynamics (GD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $239.23, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.95 billion, down 4.65% from the prior-year quarter.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.12 per share and revenue of $39.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.94% and +2.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.02 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.34.

Investors should also note that GD has a PEG ratio of 2.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

