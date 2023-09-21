General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $221.88, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.67% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.9 billion, down 0.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $42.47 billion, which would represent changes of +3.69% and +7.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

