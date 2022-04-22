General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $238.79, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.44% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $2.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.98 billion, down 4.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $39.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.85% and +2.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. General Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.37, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

