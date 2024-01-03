General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) ended the recent trading session at $256.54, demonstrating a -0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change traded in line with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.19, marking a 17.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.48 billion, showing a 15.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.11.

We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

