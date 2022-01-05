General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $210.31, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 6.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.13% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.7 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.45.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

