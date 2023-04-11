General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $228.27, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 4.69% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.43% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $2.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.37 billion, down 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.67 per share and revenue of $41.07 billion, which would represent changes of +3.94% and +4.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note General Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.3, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GD has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

