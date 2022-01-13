General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $211.37, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.7 billion, up 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 17 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.

Also, we should mention that GD has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.