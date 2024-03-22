General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the latest trading day at $281.16, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 3.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.88% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Dynamics in its upcoming release. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.45%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.75 billion, showing an 8.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.60 per share and revenue of $46.54 billion, indicating changes of +21.46% and +10.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.17% decrease. As of now, General Dynamics holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.97, which means General Dynamics is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

