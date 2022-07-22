General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $216.76, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.72, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.39 billion, up 1.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.12 per share and revenue of $39.5 billion, which would represent changes of +4.94% and +2.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. General Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.71.

Meanwhile, GD's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

