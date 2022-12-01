General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $252.27, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.44% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.55, up 4.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.73 billion, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.29 billion, which would represent changes of +5.28% and +2.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.13, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GD has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

