General Dynamics (GD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

General Dynamics (GD) ended the recent trading session at $273.25, demonstrating a -0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

The defense contractor's shares have seen an increase of 3.52% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.95% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.14, signifying a 18.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.71 billion, showing an 8.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.65 per share and revenue of $46.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.88% and +8.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Currently, General Dynamics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.53, which means General Dynamics is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that GD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

