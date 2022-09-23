General Dynamics (GD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $224.34, changing hands as low as $222.19 per share. General Dynamics Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $188.64 per share, with $254.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.80.

