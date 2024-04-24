General Dynamics (GD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

General Dynamics (GD) reported $10.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $2.88 for the same period compares to $2.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.2 billion, representing a surprise of +5.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Total : 24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.

: 24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25. Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Mid-cabin aircraft : 3 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts. Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Large-cabin aircraft : 21 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21 compared to the 20 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Technologies : $3.21 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

: $3.21 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Revenue- Marine Systems : $3.33 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $3.33 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Revenue- Combat Systems : $2.10 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $2.10 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Revenue- Aerospace : $2.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $2.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Operating earnings- Aerospace : $255 million compared to the $273.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $255 million compared to the $273.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating earnings- Combat Systems : $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.18 million.

: $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.18 million. Operating earnings- Technologies : $295 million compared to the $301.71 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $295 million compared to the $301.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating earnings- Marine Systems : $232 million compared to the $217.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $232 million compared to the $217.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating earnings- Corporate: -$28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$32.32 million.

Shares of General Dynamics have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

