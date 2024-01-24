General Dynamics (GD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

General Dynamics (GD) reported $11.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $3.64 for the same period compares to $3.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.54 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Total : 39 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43.

: 39 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43. Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Mid-cabin aircraft : 7 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.

: 7 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8. Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Large-cabin aircraft : 32 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35.

: 32 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35. Revenue- Technologies : $3.15 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $3.15 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Revenue- Marine Systems : $3.41 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.

: $3.41 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change. Revenue- Combat Systems : $2.36 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $2.36 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenue- Aerospace : $2.74 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $2.74 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Operating earnings- Aerospace : $449 million versus $502.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $449 million versus $502.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating earnings- Combat Systems : $351 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.02 million.

: $351 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.02 million. Operating earnings- Technologies : $305 million compared to the $314.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $305 million compared to the $314.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating earnings- Marine Systems : $217 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.10 million.

: $217 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.10 million. Operating earnings- Corporate: -$34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$26.88 million.

Shares of General Dynamics have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

