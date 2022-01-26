General Dynamics' (GD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of $3.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 by 0.6%. Quarterly earnings declined 2.9% from $3.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.



General Dynamics’ 2021 earnings were $11.55 per share, up 5% year over year due to strong performance of defense segments.

Total Revenues

General Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenues of $10,292 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,701 million by 3.8%. Revenues also declined 1.8% from $10,481 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $2,560 million, up 5.1% year over year. Yet, operating earnings of $354 million deteriorated 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $401 million.



Marine Systems: Segment revenues rose 0.5% from the prior-year quarter to $2,870 million. Yet, operating earnings were down 4.9% from the year-ago quarter to $235 million.



Technologies: The segment reported revenues of $2,975 million, which decreased 7.9% year over year. Operating earnings of $334 million dropped 5.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $352 million.



Combat Systems: The segment’s revenues of $1,887 million were down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,960 million. Operating earnings also declined 9.1% year over year to $281 million.

Operational Highlights

For the reported quarter, General Dynamics’ operating margin declined 80 basis points (bps) from the year-ago reported figure to 11.5%.



For the quarter under review, General Dynamics’ operating costs and expenses decreased 0.9% from the year-ago period to $9,106 million.



Interest expenses for the reported quarter declined 22.5% year over year to $93 million.

Backlog

General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $87.6 billion, down 2.1% year over year. The funded backlog at fourth quarter-end was $61.1 billion.

Financial Condition

As of Dec 31, 2021, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents were $1,603 million compared with $2,824 million in the corresponding period of 2020.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2021 was $10,490 million, which escalated from the 2020-end level of $9,995 million.



In 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities of $4,271 million compared with $3,858 million generated in the year-ago period.

