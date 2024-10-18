General Dynamics (GD) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from General Dynamics (GD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share, indicating an increase of 16.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.77 billion, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific General Dynamics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Technologies' will likely reach $3.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Marine Systems' to reach $3.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Combat Systems' to come in at $2.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Aerospace' stands at $2.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +42.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' should come in at $369.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $268 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' reaching $314.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $300 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Technologies' will reach $320.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $315 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' of $261.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $211 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of General Dynamics have returned +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, GD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

