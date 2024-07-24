General Dynamics (GD) Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.26, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.30 by 1.2%. However, the figure increased 20.7% from $2.70 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year bottom-line appreciation can be attributed to sales growth as well as an improvement in operating earnings.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $11.98 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.52 billion by 3.9%. The top line also improved 18% from the prior-year reported figure.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to increased revenues from each of GD’s four business segments.

General Dynamics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $2.94 billion, up 50.5% year over year. Operating earnings of $319 million improved 35.2% during the same time frame.



Marine Systems: This segment’s revenues rose 12.9% to $3.45 billion from the year-ago quarter’s level. Operating earnings of $245 million increased 4.3% year over year.



Technologies: The segment’s revenues improved 2.5% year over year to $3.30 billion. Operating earnings totaled $320 million, which improved 13.1% during the same time frame.



Combat Systems: The segment’s revenues of $2.29 billion were up 18.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals. Operating earnings also improved 24.7% year over year to $313 million.

Operational Highlights

Operating earnings totaled $1,156 million, up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $962 million.



Operating costs and expenses increased 17.7% year over year to $10.82 billion.



Interest expenses declined 5.6% to $84 million.

Backlog

General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $91.30 billion, down from the first-quarter level of $93.73 billion. The funded backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $74.41 billion.

Our model projected a backlog worth $97.26 billion for the second quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,362 million compared with $1,913 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

The long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2024, was $7,257 million, down from the 2023-end level of $8,754 million.

During the first six months of 2024, cash flow from operating activities totaled $536 million compared with $2,193 million in the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 by 10.2%. The bottom line also improved 5.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.73.

Net sales were $18.12 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.10 billion by 6%. The top line also increased 8.6% from $16.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 60 cents per share, which improved 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents.

The company’s net sales totaled $500.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482 million by 3.8%. The top line also witnessed an improvement of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported sales of $454.3 million.

Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 3.4%. The bottom line also improved 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.46.

TXT reported total revenues of $3.53 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion by 0.6%. However, the reported figure increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.42 billion.

