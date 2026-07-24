General Dynamics (GD) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics (GD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $13.49 billion, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Dynamics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technologies' of $3.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Marine Systems' will likely reach $4.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Combat Systems' at $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Aerospace' stands at $3.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $460.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $403.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' should come in at $328.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $324.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Technologies' will reach $319.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $332.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' reaching $313.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $291.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, General Dynamics shares have recorded returns of +10.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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