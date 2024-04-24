General Dynamics (GD) Q1 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported first-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 by 0.4%. However, the figure increased 9.1% from $2.64 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

General Dynamics’ revenues of $10,731 million in the reported quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,201 million by 5.2%. The top line also improved 8.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to increased revenues from GD’s Aerospace, Marine Systems and Combat Systems business segments.

General Dynamics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $2,084 million, up 10.1% year over year. Operating earnings of $255 million improved 11.4% during the same time frame.



Marine Systems: This segment’s revenues rose 11.3% to $3,331 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Operating earnings of $232 million increased 10% year over year.



Technologies: The segment’s revenues slipped 0.8% year over year to $3,214 million. Operating earnings totaled $295 million, down 1.3% during the same time frame.



Combat Systems: The segment’s revenues of $2,102 million were up 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals. Operating earnings also improved 15.1% year over year to $282 million.

Operational Highlights

GD’s operating earnings totaled $1,036 million, up 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $938 million.

Operating costs and expenses increased 8.4% year over year to $9.70 billion.

Interest expenses declined 9.9% year over year to $82 million.

Backlog

General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $93.73 billion, up 0.1% from the fourth-quarter level of $93.63 billion. The funded backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $73.17 billion.

Our model projected a backlog worth $96.34 billion for the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2024, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,036 million compared with $1,913 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

The long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2024, was $8,752 million, down from the 2023-end level of $8,754 million.

During the first quarter of 2024, GD’s cash outflow from operating activities totaled $278 million, against cash flow from operating activities worth $1,462 million recorded a year ago.

Zacks Rank

General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s (RTX) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.22.



RTX’s first-quarter net sales were $19,305 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,412.6 million by 4.8%. The top line also improved 12% from $17,214 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 by 9.1%. The bottom line, however, declined 1.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.43.

Its net sales were $17.20 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion by 6.2%. The top line also increased 13.7% from $15.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

In the first quarter, the company’s net sales were $472.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475 million by 0.6%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $457.7 million.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.