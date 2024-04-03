General Dynamics (GD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed at $291.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Shares of the defense contractor have appreciated by 6.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.58 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.57 per share and revenue of $46.53 billion, which would represent changes of +21.21% and +10.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% decrease. General Dynamics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.48.

We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

