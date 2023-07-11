General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $217.18, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.76% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.55% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.41 billion, up 2.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $41.38 billion, which would represent changes of +3.77% and +5.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. General Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.42, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

