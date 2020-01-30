General Dynamics (GD) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

General Dynamics in Focus

General Dynamics (GD) is headquartered in Falls Church, and is in the Aerospace sector. The stock has seen a price change of 4.04% since the start of the year. The defense contractor is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.02 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.22%. This compares to the Aerospace - Defense industry's yield of 0.88% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.77%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $4.08 is up 2.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, General Dynamics has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.49%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. General Dynamics's current payout ratio is 35%. This means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, GD expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $12.89 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 7.60%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, GD is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

