General Dynamics (GD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $241.09, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.49, up 0.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.98 billion, down 4.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.12 per share and revenue of $39.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.94% and +2.4%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.18, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

