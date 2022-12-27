General Dynamics (GD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $248.74, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.03% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.73 billion, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.28% and +2.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.7.

Meanwhile, GD's PEG ratio is currently 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.