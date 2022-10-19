General Dynamics (GD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed at $239.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.93 billion, up 3.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.39 billion, which would represent changes of +5.28% and +2.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.4.

We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



