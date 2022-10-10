General Dynamics (GD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed at $225.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 5.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.16, up 2.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.94 billion, up 3.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.28% and +2.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.35.

Meanwhile, GD's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



