General Dynamics (GD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed at $223.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

General Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.17, up 3.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.95 billion, up 3.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.28% and +2.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. General Dynamics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note General Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.76, so we one might conclude that General Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GD has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

