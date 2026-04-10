General Dynamics (GD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, General Dynamics (GD) was down 2.54% at $335.15. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Shares of the defense contractor witnessed a loss of 3.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 5.31%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Dynamics in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2026. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.69 billion, up 3.81% from the prior-year quarter.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.43 per share and revenue of $54.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.27% and +4.14%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. At present, General Dynamics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.94. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.08 for its industry.

One should further note that GD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.