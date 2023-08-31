General Dynamics (GD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Dynamics (GD) closed the most recent trading day at $226.64, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.94, down 9.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.97 billion, down 0.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $42.29 billion, which would represent changes of +3.69% and +7.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.

Investors should also note that GD has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

