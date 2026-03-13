General Dynamics (GD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $351.52, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 4.25% outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of General Dynamics will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.72, up 1.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.63 billion, up 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.

GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.57 per share and revenue of $54.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.18% and +4.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, General Dynamics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.14.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.