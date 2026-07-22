General Dynamics (GD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, General Dynamics (GD) was up +1.48% at $373.16. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 5.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Dynamics in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.61%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.49 billion, reflecting a 3.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.66 per share and revenue of $55.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.76% and +4.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, General Dynamics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.56.

It is also worth noting that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. GD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.