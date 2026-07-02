Is General Dynamics Expanding Its Presence in the Submarine Market?

General Dynamics GD continues to strengthen its position in the global submarine market through its Electric Boat business, one of the leading designers, builders and sustainment providers of nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. The business plays a critical role in supporting the Navy's undersea warfare capabilities by developing advanced submarine platforms equipped with enhanced stealth, survivability and mission effectiveness.



Electric Boat is responsible for the design, engineering and construction of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarines and serves as the prime contractor for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, which are expected to replace the aging Ohio-class fleet and form the backbone of the United States' sea-based nuclear deterrent. The company also provides lifecycle support, modernization and engineering services to help ensure the long-term operational readiness of these strategic assets.



Growing geopolitical tensions, increasing naval modernization efforts and rising investments in undersea warfare capabilities are driving strong demand for advanced submarines worldwide. Modern submarines are increasingly being equipped with improved stealth technologies, long-range strike capabilities, advanced sonar systems and unmanned underwater vehicle integration, making them a critical component of modern naval defense strategies.



General Dynamics is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term trends through its deep expertise in submarine design, engineering and production, supported by decades of experience and a strong backlog of naval programs. The company's continued investments in advanced manufacturing, digital engineering and workforce expansion further reinforce its ability to support future submarine demand.

Submarine Stocks to Keep on the Radar

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the submarine market are discussed below:



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII: Through its Newport News Shipbuilding division, HII is a key builder of the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class attack submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The company also provides maintenance, modernization and lifecycle sustainment services that support fleet readiness.



BAE Systems BAESY: The company is a leading participant in the United Kingdom's submarine programs and is the prime contractor for the Royal Navy's Astute-class nuclear-powered attack submarines. It also contributes to the next-generation Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarine program.

The Zacks Rundown for GD

Shares of GD have risen 23.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.75X compared with its industry’s average of 2.66X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.