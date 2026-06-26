Is General Dynamics Expanding Its Presence in the C5ISR Market?

General Dynamics GD continues to strengthen its position in the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) market through its advanced defense technology and systems integration capabilities. The company's General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) business develops mission-critical solutions that help military customers enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making and support multi-domain operations across increasingly complex battlefield environments.



A key example is GDIT's role in modernizing and integrating advanced C5ISR systems for the U.S. Navy. The company provides end-to-end support services, including systems integration, engineering, procurement, logistics and installation, to enhance secure communications, information sharing and mission effectiveness across naval operations.



GDIT's C5ISR capabilities support a wide range of platforms, including guided missile destroyers, aircraft carriers, Coast Guard vessels, manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as shore-based facilities. These integrated solutions help improve operational readiness, strengthen command and control capabilities and enable seamless upgrades to existing defense platforms without disrupting ongoing missions.



With defense agencies worldwide increasingly investing in integrated, network-centric warfare capabilities, demand for advanced C5ISR solutions is expected to remain strong. General Dynamics' continued investments in systems integration, cybersecurity and mission-critical technologies position it well to benefit from long-term defense modernization trends and the growing need for resilient, connected military networks

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other aerospace and defense companies expanding their C5ISR capabilities are discussed below:

BAE Systems BAESY: The company provides C5ISR solutions, including systems engineering, integration, sustainment services and enterprise IT. Its technologies support military operations across land, air, sea and cyber domains, improving mission effectiveness.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS: The company delivers advanced C5ISR solutions, specializing in the integration of mission-critical electronic systems. Its technologies enhance secure communications, intelligence gathering and battlefield connectivity for defense customers.

The Zacks Rundown for GD

Shares of GD have risen 18.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.66X compared with its industry’s average of 2.59X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.