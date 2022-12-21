General Dynamics Electric Boat Granted $5.1 Bln By U.S. Navy For Columbia-Class Submarines

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Electric Boat said that the U.S. Navy has granted a $5.1-billion modification of the previously awarded Columbia Integrated Product and Process Development Contract for the Columbia class of submarines.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the Columbia program, which will replace the aging Ohio class ballistic missile submarines. The District of Columbia and Wisconsin are presently under construction.

The company noted that Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut; Quonset Point, Rhode Island; and Newport News, Virginia; and is expected to be completed by October 2030.

The submarine will be 560 feet long with a displacement of nearly 21,000 tons. Ships of the Columbia class will have a fuel core that will power the submarine for its entire service life, eliminating the need for a mid-service refueling. Electric Boat will deliver the lead ship to the Navy in 2027.

