GENERAL DYNAMICS Earnings Preview: Recent $GD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENERAL DYNAMICS ($GD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,341,917,773 and earnings of $3.61 per share.
GENERAL DYNAMICS Insider Trading Activity
GENERAL DYNAMICS insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609
- MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901.
- CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252
- LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204
GENERAL DYNAMICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 749 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL DYNAMICS stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,898,862 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,554,291,148
- NORGES BANK removed 2,754,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $725,689,666
- FMR LLC removed 1,186,140 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,536,028
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,057,020 shares (+26073.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,514,199
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 711,924 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,584,854
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 706,317 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,107,466
- UBS GROUP AG added 581,681 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,267,126
GENERAL DYNAMICS Government Contracts
We have seen $4,831,652,143 of award payments to $GD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CLOUD PRODUCTS&TOOLS (CPT): $231,600,514
- AWARD OF TASK ORDER 47QFCA210051-NAWCAD WOLF SHIP AND AIR C5ISR SYSTEMS SUPPORT: $189,799,190
- GLOBAL SECURITY ENGINEERING&SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES.: $131,322,677
- OPERATE AND MAINTAIN THE OBIM INFRASTRUCTURE COMPONENTS AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATIONS AND OTHER FUNCTIONALITY...: $124,605,848
- THE SCOPE OF THIS REQUIREMENT INCLUDES PROGRAM MANAGEMENT SERVICES, TRANSITION SERVICES, AND A FULL RANGE O...: $122,319,073
GENERAL DYNAMICS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $15,000 on 02/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 12/16.
GENERAL DYNAMICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
GENERAL DYNAMICS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 04/16/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $345.0 on 10/30/2024
- Michael Eisen from RBC Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024
