GENERAL DYNAMICS Earnings Preview: Recent $GD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENERAL DYNAMICS ($GD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,341,917,773 and earnings of $3.61 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GENERAL DYNAMICS Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL DYNAMICS insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609

MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GENERAL DYNAMICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 749 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL DYNAMICS stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GENERAL DYNAMICS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,831,652,143 of award payments to $GD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

GENERAL DYNAMICS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GENERAL DYNAMICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GENERAL DYNAMICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GD forecast page.

GENERAL DYNAMICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $345.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Michael Eisen from RBC Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.