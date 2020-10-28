General Dynamics earnings fall on aerospace headwinds

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N posted a 8.7% fall in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales in its aerospace and information technology units.

Earnings per share fell to $287 million, or $2.90 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 27, from $291 million, or $3.14 per share, a year earlier.

The analyst mean estimate for General Dynamics Corp is for earnings of $2.86 per share according to Refinitive IBES Data

Revenue fell 3.4% to $9.4 billion.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

