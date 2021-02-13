General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 3.8% to US$165. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$38b and statutory earnings per share of US$11.00. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:GD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from General Dynamics' 14 analysts is for revenues of US$38.8b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 2.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$11.08, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$38.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.09 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$168. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic General Dynamics analyst has a price target of US$200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$134. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that General Dynamics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.2% increase next year well below the historical 6.1%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that General Dynamics is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$168, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for General Dynamics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for General Dynamics that you should be aware of.

