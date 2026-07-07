General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been General Dynamics (GD). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $377.27 in the previous session. General Dynamics has gained 12% since the start of the year compared to the 7.3% gain for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 3.4% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, General Dynamics reported EPS of $4.1 versus consensus estimate of $3.68.

For the current fiscal year, General Dynamics is expected to post earnings of $16.59 per share on $55 in revenues. This represents a 7.31% change in EPS on a 4.65% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $18.29 per share on $57.56 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.26% and 4.66%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

General Dynamics may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

General Dynamics has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 23.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.8X versus its peer group's average of 15.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if General Dynamics fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though General Dynamics shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.