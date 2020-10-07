Dividends
GD

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.31, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GD was $142.31, representing a -25.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $190.08 and a 41.53% increase over the 52 week low of $100.55.

GD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). GD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.26. Zacks Investment Research reports GD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.85%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GD as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
  • iShares Trust (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 13.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GD at 4.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GD

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    2 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular