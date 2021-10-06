General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $198.16, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GD was $198.16, representing a -4.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $206.46 and a 53.41% increase over the 52 week low of $129.17.

GD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). GD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.48. Zacks Investment Research reports GD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.45%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GD as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SHLD with an increase of 8.35% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of GD at 8.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.