General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $186.7, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GD was $186.7, representing a -5.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $197.51 and a 44.54% increase over the 52 week low of $129.17.

GD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). GD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.05. Zacks Investment Research reports GD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.83%, compared to an industry average of 25.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GD as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (GD)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (GD)

iShares Trust (GD)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (GD)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (GD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SHLD with an increase of 14.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GD at 7.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.