General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GD was $153.5, representing a -19.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $190.08 and a 52.66% increase over the 52 week low of $100.55.

GD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). GD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.64%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITA)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 18.64% over the last 100 days. ITA has the highest percent weighting of GD at 4.57%.

