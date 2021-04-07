General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $185.11, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GD was $185.11, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $185.70 and a 52.14% increase over the 52 week low of $121.67.

GD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). GD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11. Zacks Investment Research reports GD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .62%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GD as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 22.17% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of GD at 8.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.