General Dynamics Corp. Reports Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $834 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $913 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $9.43 billion from $9.76 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $834 Mln. vs. $913 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.90 vs. $3.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q3): $9.43 Bln vs. $9.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.