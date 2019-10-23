General Dynamics Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $913 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $851 million, or $2.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $9.76 billion from $9.09 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $913 Mln. vs. $851 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.14 vs. $2.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.06 -Revenue (Q3): $9.76 Bln vs. $9.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.