General Dynamics Corp. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $766 million, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $9.19 billion from $9.22 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $766 Mln. vs. $737 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.75 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.72 -Revenue (Q2): $9.19 Bln vs. $9.22 Bln last year.

