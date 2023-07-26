General Dynamics Corp. Q2 Income Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $744 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $2.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $10.15 billion from $9.19 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $744 Mln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.70 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.56 -Revenue (Q2): $10.15 Bln vs. $9.19 Bln last year.

