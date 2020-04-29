Markets
GD

General Dynamics Corp. Q1 Profit Retreats

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $706 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $745 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $8.75 billion from $9.26 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $706 Mln. vs. $745 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.43 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q1): $8.75 Bln vs. $9.26 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular