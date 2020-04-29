General Dynamics Corp. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $706 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $745 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $8.75 billion from $9.26 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $706 Mln. vs. $745 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.43 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q1): $8.75 Bln vs. $9.26 Bln last year.

