General Dynamics Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $799 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $730 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $10.73 billion from $9.88 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $799 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.88 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $10.73 Bln vs. $9.88 Bln last year.

